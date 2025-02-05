ICC Releases 15 Member Team Of Match Officials For ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Decides To Exclude Indian Umpires

The ICC Champions Trophy is just around the corner as the tournament makes a return after more than seven years. The latest edition of the ICC Champions Trophy is all set to take place in Pakistan with India's matches to take place in Dubai. The tournament has been clouded in a lot of controversy even before it began. Earlier the trophy tour and the opening ceremony were cancelled and now the ICC have released a list of all the match officials for the tournament and in a shocking move, no Indian umpires have been included.

ICC Release List Of Match Officials For CT 2025, Exclude Indian Umpires

The ICC released their list of 15 match officials for the ICC Champions Trophy. In the list that was announced, no Indian umpires were included for the tournament. The 2025 edition of the Champions Trophy will also see the return of six umpires who were also a part of the 2017 edition of the tournament.

Sean Easey who is the ICC Senior Manager for Umpires and Referees gave a statement about the match officials list. He said, “We are pleased to announce this highly credentialed team of match officials for the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025. Their collective expertise and experience will be invaluable in ensuring the tournament runs smoothly.

"We always strive to appoint the most deserving officials for such prestigious events, and we are confident that this group will do an outstanding job in both Pakistan and the UAE. We wish them all the best for a memorable tournament." he also added.

Full List Of Umpires For ICC CT 2025

Here is a full list of match officials and match referees for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Match Officials: Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Chris Gaffaney, Michael Gough, Adrian Holdstock, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Ahsan Raza, Paul Reiffel, Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, Rodney Tucker, Alex Wharf, Joel Wilson.

