ICC Reprimands Virat Kohli, Star India Batter Heavily Fined For His Scuffle With Sam Konstas During Boxing Day test
IND vs AUS 4th Test: The ICC has reportedly fined Virat Kohli 20% of his math fees after his altercation with Aussie debutant Sam Konstas.
Sam Konstas and Virat Kohli | Image: Associated Press
(This is a breaking story, the copy will be updated soon)
