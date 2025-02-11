ICC Should Snub PCB, Pakistan; Reasons Why ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Should be Held in Dubai

Following what happened to New Zealand allrounder Rachin Ravindra, there have been speculations of a change of venue and the preferred choice is Dubai. But, will the ICC take that route with merely less than two weeks left to go for the marquee event? While it may not happen, but certainly the points that we will raise in this piece would show why the tournament should be shifted. Pakistan was awarded the hosting rights for the Champions Trophy 2025, as they won the event in 2017, marking a significant moment in the country’s cricketing history. But, are they ready and fully-prepared to host an event as big as the Champions Trophy? There are massive doubts over it after the PCB breached all three deadlines provided by the ICC to get the venues ready.

WHY DIS OVER PAKISTAN?

Safety and Security: Without a doubt, Pakistan is an unsafe country and it is high risk to go there for cricket. Who can forget what happened to the touring Sri Lankan team in Pakistan in 2009? And compared to Pakistan, Dubai is extremely safe and the security is also top-notch. Dubai has an international stadium which has hosted matches in the past and would also be hosting Team India. So, in case the ICC decides to shift the entire tournament to Dubai, they can do it.

Top-Quality Infrastructure: The infrastructure in Dubai is far better than Pakistan. A massive reason why the mega event should be shifted. Dubai offers world-class stadiums like the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. There is also the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi, that can also be used.