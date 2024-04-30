Advertisement

As the world awaits the squad announcement from all the teams for the ICC T20 World Cup New Zealand has grabbed the lead in announcing their 15-man roster for the next ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The ninth edition of the competition, which will be hosted in the United States and the West Indies from June 1 to June 29, 2024, promises to be an exciting 20-team affair.

The squad submission deadline is swiftly approaching: Wednesday, May 1, at 11:59 PM GST. New Zealand's statement on Monday, April 29, was an early and definitive move ahead of the competition. Along with presenting their roster, they unveiled their brand-new playing gear developed specifically for the renowned tournament.

Advertisement

This proactive move by the Kiwis not only displays their readiness but also sets the stage for what promises to be a thrilling tournament full of top-tier cricketing action. With the stage set and the teams preparing, spectators are eagerly anticipating the spectacle that will unfold in June. All of the squads that have been announced so far are updated below:

Afghanistan: Yet to be announced

Advertisement

Australia: Yet to be announced

Bangladesh: Yet to be announced

Advertisement

Canada: Yet to be announced

England: Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

Advertisement

India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj (Reserves: Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Rinku Singh)

Ireland: Yet to be announced

Advertisement

Namibia: Yet to be announced

Nepal: Yet to be announced

Advertisement

Netherlands: Yet to be announced

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee. Travelling Reserve: Ben Sears

Advertisement

Oman: Yet to be announced

Papua New Guinea: Yet to be announced

Advertisement

Pakistan: Yet to be announced

Scotland: Yet to be announced

Advertisement

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs. Traveling reserves: Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi.

Also Read: Yuzvendra Chahal's images with Anubhav Singh Bassi draws mixed reactions

Advertisement

Sri Lanka: Yet to be announced

Uganda: Yet to be announced

Advertisement

United States: Yet to be announced

West Indies: Yet to be announced