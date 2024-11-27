ICC Test Rankings - Jasprit Bumrah Back as No. 1; Virat Kohli, Jaiswal Gain BIG After Perth Win

LATEST ICC RANKINGS: Following the historic win against Australia at Perth, a number of Indian players have made big gains at the latest ICC Test Rankings. While Jasprit Bumrah has once again jumped to the top of the tree after his eight wickets during the Perth Test, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli were also rewarded. The Indian pacer first rose to the top in February in 2024 on the back of a nine-wicket haul against England and briefly returned to the premier position in October following some decent efforts against Bangladesh, only to be overtaken by Kagiso Rabada in recent weeks.

JAISWAL'S RISE

Jaiswal smashed a scintillating 161 to help swing the match to India's favour and gained two places to move to second on the rankings for Test batters as a result, while also gaining a new career-best rating of 825, 78 rating points behind Root. While Jaiswal's more senior teammate Virat Kohli is back on the rise as he improves nine spots to 13th following his 30th Test century.

Meanwhile, India duo Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin remain in the top two rankings for Test all-rounders despite neither featuring against Australia in that opening Test, with Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan the big eye-catcher as he improves three places to equal third following solid contributions with bat and ball against the West Indies.

INDIA BEAT AUSTRALIA BY 295 RUNS