Virat Cherry Picked Players, Cut Whom He Didn't Like: Robin Uthappa's Sensational Charge

Virat Kohli has been at the centre of multiple controversies lately. As Team India comes off a shambolic run in the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, the longevity of the team's senior cricketers has been under scrutiny. But problems continue to rise for Kohli as a former cricketer has been exposing his tyranny during his run as the captain. Robin Uthappa, who has gained limelight after his controversial remarks recently, has disclosed Virat's character and made a shocking claim on how he took out a veteran cricketer from the 2019 ODI World Cup Team.

Robin Uthappa Goes ALL OUT, Makes A Shocking Claim To Expose Virat Kohli's Attitude

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa has recently made an audacious statement on Virat Kohli, revealing that the former Indian skipper had dropped Ambati Rayudu from the 2019 ODI World Cup Team. The former cricketer added that the motive behind Rayudu's exclusion was because Virat did not like him.

"If he (Virat Kohli) didn't like anyone, he didn't feel someone is good, then they were cut. (Ambati) Rayudu is the prime example. You feel bad. Everybody has preferences, I agree but you cannot close the door on a player after taking him to the cusp. He had World Cup clothes, World Cup kit bag, everything was there at his home. A player would be thinking that he is going to the World Cup. But you shut the door on him. That wasn't fair according to me," Robin Uthappa revealed during an appearance at Lallantop.

Virat Kohli walks off the field after losing his wicket during play on the second day of the fourth cricket test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground | Image: AP Photo

Ambati Rayudu's exclusion from the 2019 World Cup squad stirred a lot of debate as it rattled Indian cricket fans and pundits. The veteran cricketer also called out the selection committee's decision to take him out of the squad over social media. As Ambati's replacement, all-rounder Vijay Shankar was added to the Men in Blue's World Cup Squad.

Uthappa Accuses Virat Kohli Of Cutting Down Yuvraj Singh's International Career

In recent times, Robin Uthappa has gone all out in the media with his shocking claims. It has offered another detail to the already disputed situation of Virat Kohli. Earlier, the former cricketer had accused Kohli of cutting down Yuvraj Singh's international career as he said that the former Indian skipper made Yuvraj's comeback difficult into the ODI squad after he successfully defeated cancer.