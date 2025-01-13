Gadaffi Stadium Still in SHAMBLES! Will ICC Move Champions Trophy 2025 Out of Pakistan? WATCH VIDEO

A couple of days after the ICC delegation inspected the venues set to be used for the Champions Trophy 2025, latest visuals paint a poor picture. A clip of Monday is doing the rounds on social space and one can clearly see that the stadium is still in shambles. There is plenty of debris just near the boundary ropes. Surely, this latest visuals is bound to create panic among fans. It also nails PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi's lie that the construction work is on schedule. There are these huge cranes inside the ground trying to transfer iron pipes, surely the safety aspect should be looked into. The chairs where the fans would sit is also not there and time is running out fast. The deadline for the completion of the venues is January 25.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, the tournament is set to start from February 19.

PAKISTAN'S LIE

In a release by the PCB, it has gone on to claim that the facilities at the venues will be world-class. The reality is far from what is being said, the latest visuals show the seats are not there, and seats from other venues are being brought. There is no shade-cover on the stands. The lights are not working and there is debris all around. Recently, a report claimed that in one of the stadiums, even the plaster work is not complete. There is also so much work left with seats, floodlights, facilities and even the outfield and playing surface.

"With over 250 workers laboring day and night to meet the 25 January deadline, the PCB is confident that the upgrades will elevate the fan experience and uphold Pakistan ’s reputation as a premier cricketing destination," a part of the PCB release read.