ILT20: Spirit Of Cricket Debate Reignites After Tom Curran's Questionable Act Against MI Emirates | WATCH VIDEO

ILT20: Gulf Giants won their second match of the season by beating MI Emirates in a thriller that was played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. At one point in time the match looked like going into the Super Over, but Muhammad Zuhaib held his nerves and stole the all-important single which sealed the win for Gulf Giants in the 19th match of the ongoing International League T20. Tom Curran, while playing for the Gulf Giants scored 16 off 13 deliveries, but it was a controversial runout appeal against him that has been grabbing all the eyeballs.

Spirit Of Cricket In Question After Tom Curran's Debatable Act

The Gulf Giants needed 18 runs to win of 13 deliveries, Tom Curran came out to bat and joined his partner Mark Adair in the middle. The incident which sparked the controversy happened on the final ball of the 18th over of Giants' chase. Mark Adair played Alzari Joseph's ball to long-off for a single. The batters did complete the run but Tom Curran, for some reason left the crease without realizing the fact that the ball wasn't dead and was still in play. Seeing Curran leave his crease, Pooran gathered the ball and broke the stumps.

Pooran, who acted as per the laws of the game wasn't at all happy with Curran leaving the crease with the ball still being in play. The Caribbean wicketkeeper-batsman appealed and the decision was referred to the third umpire who eventually decided that Curran was Out. Gulf Giants' coach Andy Flower was left unimpressed with the decision and he chirped few things into the match officials' ears. MI Emirates frustrated with time being wasted decided to call Curran back.

Watch The Video Here

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Gives Autograph To His Fan While Training In Mumbai, Star India Batter Grinds Hard In The Nets With Sanjay Bangar

Here's What The Law Says