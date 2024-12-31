'Aaj Nitish Reddy ko Bhejna Tha...': Gautam Gambhir Attacked by Ex-Pakistan Cricketer After India's Loss vs Australia at MCG

Following the batting collapse during the Boxing Day Test and the loss, the Indian team is facing the heat on social space. With seven wickets in hand and a session to go, some sensible batting and the scoreline would have read 1-1, but that was not to be. Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has blamed coach Gautam Gambhir for the loss. As per Ali, Gambhir should have sent Reddy up the order, looking to cash-in on his form. Ali reckoned had Gambhir made that move then at least one would have felt something was done.

‘Shabash hai Gautam Gambhir saab ko’

"Shabash hai Gautam Gambhir saab ko. One-day mei to bada left-right combination kar rahe the. Aaj bhejna tha No. 6 pe Nitish (Reddy) ko. Chahe woh jaldi out ho jata, pata toh chalta kuchh kiya aapne, (congratulations to Gambhir; he keeps advocating for left-right combination in one-day cricket, showed the coach tried something)," said Basit.

"Pata nahi kaun batting coach hai jisko yeh nahi pata ki kis owler ko kis tarah khela jata hai (I dont know who is the batTng coach who can't advise on how to survive and how to play a particular bowler)," he continued.

WHAT LIES AHEAD?