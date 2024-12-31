'The King Is Dead': Simon Katich Gives Scathing Remark To Virat Kohli During Fourth Border Gavaskar Test At MCG

Virat Kohli has not been in the best of forms in test cricket in recent times as his troubles with the offside off ball have continued to plague him. In the currently ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy, Virat Kohli has been a massive let down for India other than the century he scored in the first test in Perth. Virat Kohli has been unable to curb his natural instinct and has been dismissed over and over again in the same manner.

Following Virat Kohli's dismissal in the second innings of the fourth test, former Australia batter Simon Katich had a harsh remark for the former Indian captain.

‘The King Is Dead’: Simon Katic

Virat Kohli looked in good touch in the first and second innings during the fourth test as he was fighting his natural instinct to drive the ball and was leaving the fourth and fifth stump deliveries. It did not last very long as during the second innings, the first outside ball that Kohli fiddled with, got an edge and went straight into the hands of the slip fielder.

As Kohli walked back after making 5 runs, Simon Katich who was on commentary made a harsh remark on Virat Kohli's nickname ‘King.’ Katich while on commentary said, “The King Is Dead.”

Virat Kohli's Form Not Looking Good

Virat Kohli's form despite the century in the first test has dipped once again as the star Indian batter has failed to have an significant impact with the bat for India. He is averaging 27.83 and has only 163 runs in 7 innings.