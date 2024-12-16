Published 18:40 IST, December 16th 2024
'Use Google': Jasprit Bumrah Asks Reporter Not To Question His Batting Talent, Drops Cheeky Remark
The third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is being played in Brisbane. Both India and Australia have won one match each in the series so far
- SportFit
- 3 min read
India vs Australia Test series: India are currently under the pump in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The series currently might be hanging in a balance with both the teams winning one match each, but the match which is being played in Brisbane currently is testing India's skillsets. Apart from that second innings in Perth, the Indian batters have failed to step up and contribute. The onus to win matches completely falls on Jasprit Bumrah, who has been nothing, but absolutely stellar so far.
As of now, even the Indian bowling looks clueless as compared to the Australian pace attack. The only saving grace for the Indian pace battery has been Jasprit Bumrah who is not having plenty of help from the other end. Harshit Rana, who was included in India's XI in the first two matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series was dropped in the third match due to his dismal show in Adelaide.
Jasprit Bumrah Jokes About His Batting Capabilities
The Indian batting, in particular has been under the scanner in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal have failed to reap favourable results India. Over the years, India have failed to bat deep as far as their credentials in Test cricket are concerned. A reporter recently asked Bumrah about his assessment of the Indian batting. The reporter also added that Jasprit might not have been the best person to answer the question, to which Bumrah had a very cheeky answer.
ALSO READ | 'He Has A Fighter Spirit': Bumrah Offers Key Update On Mohammed Siraj, Supports Pacer Amid Backlash
'It's an interesting question. But, you are questioning my batting ability. You should use Google and see who has got the most number of runs in a Test over. But, jokes apart. That's another story', replied Bumrah.
Watch The Video Here:
ALSO READ | Sanjay Manjrekar Erupts Over Team India's 'Unresolved Issues', Calls Out Team's Batting Coach
Brisbane Rains Likely To Wash Out India's WTC Hopes
Australia are in the driver's seat right now in the ongoing Brisbane Test match. India had won the toss and had decided to bowl first in the third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Australia amassed a total of 445 runs in the first innings of the Brisbane Test. But more than India's batting, it has been the persistent Brisbane showers that has troubled both the teams. The persistent showers might force the match to end in a draw, but it wouldn't be a favourable result of India as they are in dire need to win all the BGT Test matches to qualify for the WTC Finals.
Updated 18:40 IST, December 16th 2024