Sanjay Manjrekar Erupts Over Team India's 'Unresolved Issues', Calls Out Team's Batting Coach

Virat Kohli run between the wickets to score during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane | Image: AP Photo

Team India's struggles continue to be exposed at The Gabba, as they are having a tough time while facing Australia. Rohit Sharma made the contentious decision to bowl first in the Brisbane Test, and Australia capitalised on the circumstance by thrashing the visitors. Rain continued to impede play, but Team India's batting difficulties against the Australian bowling team were evident. One of the main topics of discussion from the Adelaide Test has been the difficulties faced by the top-order batsmen, and these problems have continued in Brisbane. Sanjay Manjrekar, a former cricket player for India, has pointed out the team's batting issues after Virat Kohli and other top players so cheaply.

Sanjay Manjrekar Calls Out Team India Batters' Issues During BGT Series

After the Indian top-order batters' failure in the Gabba Test, Sanjay Manjrekar claimed that the age-old technical issues continue to haunt the batters. One of the prominent dismissals was when Virat Kohli was dismissed after he attempted to hit a ball which was pitched outside off. He chases and gets a thin edge but gets caught behind by Alex Carey. Manjrekar raised questions over the team's batting coach.

"I guess the time has come to scrutinise the role of a batting coach in the Indian team. Why major technical issues have remained unresolved for so long with certain Indian batters," Sanjay Manjrekar tweeted on 'X' [Formerly Twitter].

Notable, the Indian Cricket Team's coaching staff do not have a batting coach. Instead, they have two assistant coaches, Abhishek Nayar and Ryan Ten Doechate.

India Suffer Top-Order Collapse As Rain Halt Gabba Test Day 3 Proceedings

On a stop-start day, India bowled out Australia for 445 in their first innings, adding 40 runs to the overnight total, while the unbeaten Jasprit Bumrah kept up the good work, finishing with impressive figures of 6/76. Just 14 overs into the Indian first innings, Alex Carey added an entertaining 70 off 88 balls after Travis Head and Steve Smith's contrasting hundreds on the second day laid the foundation for a total that seemed more than sufficient.

Except for the valiant KL Rahul, who was willing to stick with it, none of the Indian top-order batsmen had the stomach to fight. The visiting top-order hitters, however, fell short of their responsibilities. Players fell again because of deliveries in the channel just outside the off-stump.