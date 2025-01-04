Jasprit Bumrah is Back at SCG, No Update on Injury - Good News For India

The latest visuals show that India captain Jasprit Bumrah is back at the SCG after he was taken to the hospital for scans. Bumrah left the field after lunch as he was taken to the hospital and that sent a whole nation into concern. But now, visuals of Bumrah at SCG is doing the rounds and that would bring a sigh of relief for all Indians as the game is poised to perfection. Bumrah has been the key for India throughout the series and hence to see him leave the field scared the fans. He is back, but will he bowl is the question now - is he 100 per cent fit? Here is the clip that is going viral.

Earlier, Bumrah has picked up 32 wickets in the series already and is the leading wicket-taker. He also picked up a couple of crucial wickets in the first innings.

Earlier, the Indian team was bundled out for 185 runs against Australia on the opening day of the fifth and final test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Sydney.

Rishabh Pant ’s dismissal triggered the Indian lower-order collapse. Jasprit Bumrah played a cameo knock of 22, while Jadeja was dismissed for 26. Scott Boland was the pick of the bowlers for Australia with four wickets.