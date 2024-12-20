'It Is Justified': Ravi Shastri Tears Into India's Critics For Celebrating Follow-On Save In Gabba

IND vs AUS Test Series: The ongoing edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series has produced blockbuster entertainment so far. Australia undoubtedly have been the stronger side and have won more sessions as compared to India in the ongoing Test series. Every India vs Australia series becomes iconic due the quality of cricket and amount of drama and this one hasn't been any different. The ongoing edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series is perfectly poised with both teams winning one match each after three high-octane Test matches.

The Gabba Test match was one of its kind and has given this series a whole new meaning altogether. Ashwin retiring after the Gabba Test is being treated as a controversial moment in the ongoing series, but there is one more moment that was spoken about a lot. India's celebrations in the Gabba Test match after saving the follow-on.

Ravi Shastri Defends Team India

India were criticized very strongly or their animated celebration after Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep rescued them from a follow-on. India were completely down and out in that match, but a valiant effort from KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja saved India. A late assault from Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah helped the Indian team avoid an embarrassing follow-on. While speaking on the ICC Review, former India coach Ravi Shastri defended India and their controversial celebrations.

'You should celebrate. It required a lot of character from the last pair with 35-36 runs needed. That celebration showed, they knew the importance of that effort within the dressing room in the context of the series. It's one thing following on, it's one thing then again being 2-3 down as opposed to, you going ahead and rattling the Australian top-order. It is fully justified', added Shastri

The Boxing Day Challenge