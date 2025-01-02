Published 16:00 IST, January 2nd 2025
BIG BREAKING: Rohit Sharma Dropped From Team India Ahead Of Final Border-Gavaskar Trophy Match
Rohit Sharma will possibly miss the Sydney Test and Jasprit Bumrah is likely to lead Team India in the final Border-Gavaskar Trophy match
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rohit Sharma walks away after being dismissed | Image: Associated Press
(This is a breaking story, the copy will be updated soon)
Updated 16:04 IST, January 2nd 2025