Published 16:00 IST, January 2nd 2025

BIG BREAKING: Rohit Sharma Dropped From Team India Ahead Of Final Border-Gavaskar Trophy Match

Rohit Sharma will possibly miss the Sydney Test and Jasprit Bumrah is likely to lead Team India in the final Border-Gavaskar Trophy match

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rohit Sharma walks away after being dismissed
Image: Associated Press

Rohit Sharma will possibly miss the Sydney Test and Jasprit Bumrah is likely to lead Team India in the final Border-Gavaskar Trophy match.

(This is a breaking story, the copy will be updated soon)

