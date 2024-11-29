Shubman Gill Hits Nets; Likely to Return For Pink-Ball Test at Adelaide - REPORT

Shubman Gill, who missed the first Test at Perth due to an injured left finger, is likely to return to the side for the second game at Adelaide. Gill had a 30-minute throwdown session at the Manuka Oval before he faced a few Indian pacers. Gill is an important member of the Indian cricket team and his return will bolster the batting unit further.

Team India is currently in Canberra, where they will take on the Prime Minister's XI in a two-day pink-ball warm-up fixture at Manuka Oval. Through this match, Indian stars will be able to get used to the pink ball and its various tricks before taking on Australia in Adelaide for the second Test.

While India won the first Test at Perth by 295 runs to take a 1-0 series lead and gain a massive mental edge over the Aussies, the bitter and haunting memories of the 2021 Adelaide pink-ball Test, which saw India get bundled out for just 36 runs, will serve as a reminder to the players and fans alike that a lot of work still needs to be done and a remarkable Australian fightback could just be around the corner.

Gill has been in fine form this season, having made 806 runs in 10 matches and 19 innings, averaging above 47. He has scored three centuries and fifties, and his best score is 119*.