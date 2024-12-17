sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ One Nation, One Election | Bomb Scare | Justin Trudeau | Donald Trump | US School Shooting |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • IND vs AUS Test Series: Star Australia Pacer Likely To Miss Remainder Of The Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Published 12:17 IST, December 17th 2024

IND vs AUS Test Series: Star Australia Pacer Likely To Miss Remainder Of The Border-Gavaskar Trophy

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: India and Australia are currently locking horns in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and they also have their eyes firmly set on the WTC Finals

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Australian team celebrates the fall of a wicket
Australian team celebrates the fall of a wicket | Image: AP

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: The Australian cricket team might be in a commanding position in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, but they have sustained a huge injury blow ahead of the remaining two Test matches of the series. Their star pacer Josh Hazlewood is likely to miss the remaining matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. The 33-year-old hurt his right calf.

Updated 12:17 IST, December 17th 2024