IND vs AUS Test Series: Star Australia Pacer Likely To Miss Remainder Of The Border-Gavaskar Trophy
IND vs AUS 3rd Test: India and Australia are currently locking horns in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and they also have their eyes firmly set on the WTC Finals
Australian team celebrates the fall of a wicket | Image: AP
IND vs AUS 3rd Test: The Australian cricket team might be in a commanding position in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, but they have sustained a huge injury blow ahead of the remaining two Test matches of the series. Their star pacer Josh Hazlewood is likely to miss the remaining matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. The 33-year-old hurt his right calf.
