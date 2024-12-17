WATCH | 'Out of Form' Kohli Trains in Nets Ahead of Day 4 in Brisbane

After a forgetful outing in the first essay in Brisbane, Virat Kohli was back in the nets ahead of day 4 to sharpen the fundamentals. Not just Kohli, young Shubman Gill was also present at the nets. Both the cricketers have not lived upto their expectations and hence they had a session in the nets. In five outing thus far in Australia, Kohli has amassed 126 runs and this includes a 100*. Also, what must be bothering Kohli is the way he is getting dismissed. In a way that has become typical of Kohli, he was dismissed trying to chase a widish delivery from Josh Hazlewood. Kohli edged and Alex Carey accepted the catch gleefully. Kohli's dismissal left India reeling at 22 for three on Day 3.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who was watching Kohli having a net, said the premier India batter would be feeling good by hitting a lot of balls in the nets.

‘Can feel good by hitting a lot of balls’

“They have been hitting a lot of balls here. Why are they here? They haven’t been scoring a lot of runs in this series. India need Virat and Gill to fire. It’s so good to see them at the practice session even when Team India is batting out there. They are here in the nets, hitting a lot of balls. You can feel good by hitting a lot of balls. When you are not in form, you can feel better by hitting a lot of balls," Harbhajan stated on Star Sports.