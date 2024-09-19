Published 12:49 IST, September 19th 2024

IND vs BAN: Hasan Mahmud's three-wicket haul restricts India to 88/3 at lunch on Day 1

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (37) and Rishabh Pant (33) were at the crease when lunch was taken, and they have so far added 54 runs for the fourth wicket, steering India to much calmer shores.