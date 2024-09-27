Published 10:59 IST, September 27th 2024
IND vs BAN, Kanpur Test: Team India opt to bowl in second Test against Bangladesh
India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl in the second Test against Bangladesh here on Friday. Hosts India, who lead the two-match series 1-0, have fielded an unchanged side.
India's captain Rohit Sharma speaks after the toss before the start of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur, India | Image: AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
