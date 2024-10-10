Published 16:35 IST, October 10th 2024
‘Think Like A...’: Nitish Kumar Reddy Reveals Gautam Gambhir’s Strategy Which Boosted His Confidence
Nitish Kumar Reddy attributed his increased confidence to head coach Gautam Gambhir, who developed a plan for the all-rounder to employ against Bangladesh.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
India's Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrates his fifty runs during the second T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and India in New Delhi, India | Image: AP Photo/Manish Swarup
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
16:20 IST, October 10th 2024