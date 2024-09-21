Published 13:43 IST, September 21st 2024
IND vs BAN: Rishabh Pant Smashes a Half-Century During India’s 2nd Innings on Test Cricket Comeback
Rishabh Pant has scored an 88-ball half-century against Bangladesh, demonstrating his ability to maintain a firm stance and deliver good shots.
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
India's Rishabh Pant gesture during a training session ahead of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai, India | Image: AP
