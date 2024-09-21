sb.scorecardresearch
  • IND vs BAN: Rishabh Pant Smashes a Half-Century During India’s 2nd Innings on Test Cricket Comeback

Published 13:43 IST, September 21st 2024

Rishabh Pant has scored an 88-ball half-century against Bangladesh, demonstrating his ability to maintain a firm stance and deliver good shots.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rishabh Pant
India's Rishabh Pant gesture during a training session ahead of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai, India | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
11:25 IST, September 21st 2024