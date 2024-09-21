Published 10:38 IST, September 21st 2024
‘Saw It as a Challenge’: Ricky Ponting Reveals What Attracted Him to Join PBKS Ahead of IPL 2025
Ricky Ponting disclosed that he had discussions with several Indian Premier League teams; however, he ultimately decided to join the Punjab Kings.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Ricky Ponting at the Delhi capitals' dugout during an IPL match | Image: BCCI/IPL
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
10:38 IST, September 21st 2024