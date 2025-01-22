Published 11:11 IST, January 22nd 2025
IND vs ENG 1st T20I: What Is The Pitch Report From Eden Gardens?
India and England are all set to play against each other in the first T20I of the five-match series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and will begin from 7 PM IST.
India and England are all set to play against each other in the first T20I of the five-match series at the Eden Gardens ground in Kolkata. The IND vs ENG 1st T20I match has a start time of 7 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The match can prove out to be very exciting for the fans as after a long time a T20I match is being played in Kolkata. England are majorly known for their aggressive approach named as ‘bazball’ by their fans. On the other hand, the Indian team has a power-packed squad consisting of players such as skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma and Arshdeep Singh.
India haven't done anything wrong in T20I cricket over the past two years. The Indian team being the T20 World Champions ended up losing only two games in 2024 and will look forward to continuing the same approach in 2025 as well. With ‘OG' players such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retiring, the Indian team has begun a new era under Suryakumart Yadav. On the other hand, England have had the back of Jos Buttler, and power hitters such as Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone. The pace of Mark Wood and Jofra Archer might bring some difficulties for the Indian batters.
England Announce Playing XI For 1st T20I Against India
England have also announced their playing XI for the IND vs ENG 1st T20I, which includes Ben Duckett and Phil Salt at the top of the order. Jos Buttler will bat at number three followed by Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone. Jacob Bethell will be responsible for finishing the innings. The bowling department includes Jamie Overton, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson.
IND vs ENG 1st T20I: Pitch Report
The Eden Gardens is mostly famous for delivering high-scoring T20I games due to the fast outfield. However, the evening brings a bit of movement for the fast bowlers earlier on in the innings. The spinners are pretty unlikely to get some help unless there are any ‘X’ factor bowlers such as India's Varun Chakaravarthy. Chasing at the venue may prove out to be more easier which might push the captain to win the toss and bowl first.
