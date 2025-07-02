IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Shatters Long-Standing Record In Birmingham Test With Outstanding 87-Run Knock

Yashasvi Jaiswal walks to bat after lunch on day one of the second cricket test match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham | Image: AP

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Team India's sensational southpaw opener, has recently broken a 51-year-old record at the Edgbaston Fortress. The Indian cricketer has surpassed Sudhir Naik's longstanding record to become the highest scorer by an Indian opener in the Birmingham Test with his 87-run knock. Jaiswal has surpassed some legendary names to secure the feat.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Breaks 51-Year-Old Record At Edgbaston Test

Team India was put in to bat early on in the Edgbaston pitch, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul being the openers. While KL lost his wickets early on, Jaiswal held his composure with his strategic knock to give India an edge at day one. Yashasvi forged a clinical partnership with skipper Shubman Gill and picked up a half-century in the process. The Indian opener scored a 107-ball 87 and broke a longstanding test record at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's gritty 107-ball 87 run knock is the highest individual score by an Indian opening batter in red-ball cricket at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground. The 23-year-old Indian batter broke a 51-year-old record at the venue after going past Sudhir Naik's record numbers.

Naik had scored a 165-ball 77 against England in 1974, and the southpaw had broken the record on day one of the action at Edgbaston.

The young Indian opener has gone past Sunil Gavaskar, Cheteshwar Pujara and Sudhir Naik to clinch the momentous accomplishment in the Edgbaston Test.

23-Year-Old Opener Well On Track To Clinch Another Milestone

Yashasvi Jaiswal was on the verge of clinching another accomplishment on day one of the Edgbaston Test against England. The Indian opener was on the verge of becoming the fastest Indian to score 2000 test runs. Jaiswal fell just ten runs short of the feat, but he would have the chance to attain the milestone during Team India's second innings.

Also Read: Jofra Archer Does Water Boy Duties and Serenaded With Chants From English Fans at Edgbaston