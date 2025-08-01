IND vs ENG: BCCI Drops Big Update On India Speedster Jasprit Bumrah During Oval Test Amid Raging Workload Management Debate

India vs England: Shubman Gill-led Team India have squared off against Ollie Pope's England in the fifth and final Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, from Thursday, July 31st, at the Kennington Oval in London.

Currently, Team India are trailing in the five-match series against England by 2-1. The Three Lions have clinched wins at Headingley and Lord's. India secured a victory at Edgbaston. Meanwhile, the fourth Test match at Old Trafford was drawn.

BCCI Provides Major Update On Jasprit Bumrah Amid Oval Test

Aiming to win the Oval Test, the Indian team management has made crucial changes in their playing eleven. Out of the several changes in the squad, Jasprit Bumrah's absence has been one of the most talked-about points. Bumrah was rested from the fifth Test match to manage his workload.

In the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, the 31-year-old pacer has played at Headingley, Lord's, and Old Trafford.

Before the start of the tour of England, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed that Bumrah won't be able to play all five matches of the series due to fitness concerns.

Amid the ongoing Oval Test, the BCCI dropped a major update on Jasprit Bumrah, confirming that the speedster has been released from the squad for the fifth Test match against England.

"Jasprit Bumrah released from squad for fifth Test. Jasprit Bumrah has been released from India’s squad for the fifth Test of the series against England. The fifth and final Test of the series is underway at Kennington Oval, London," BCCI wrote in their official statement while giving a squad update.

Jasprit Bumrah's Stats In Test Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah made his Test debut in 2018 against South Africa. The 31-year-old has played 48 Tests and 91 innings, picking 219 wickets at an economy rate of 2.79 and a bowling average of 19.82.