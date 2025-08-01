Pakistan Financially Cornered; Fate of Asia Cup 2025 In Jeopardy After Broadcaster's Fresh Demand From 'Clueless' PCB

Asia Cup 2025: With a few weeks still to go for the Asia Cup, the fate of the continental tournament looks bleak. As per the proposed schedule, India is set to play arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14 at the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai. But, it seems the match may not happen. The official broadcasters have upped the pressure on the Pakistan Cricket Board over the telecast rights.

Can Pakistan Pay For Broadcast?

According to a report in The Dawn, the official broadcaster has set significantly higher rate for Pakistan’s region. The Sony Pictures Private Limited secured Pan-Asia broadcast rights in a $170 million deal that is valid until 2031. They are now demanding that Pakistan broadcasters pay a whopping 25% of the total broadcasting rights. Up until now, Pakistan had been contributing no more than 10% of the event’s regional broadcast worth. In the books of the ICC and the ACC, a 10-12 per cent is decided for Pakistan's region, but the Indian broadcaster has cleverly put the country under pressure by demanding a higher rate.

“It ultimately may force all Pakistan-based channels, either to make a joint consortium to buy the rights or to quit the race altogether,” one of the officials close to the situation told Dawn on the condition of anonymity.

“They [Indian broadcasters] are over-leveraged and gambling with market stability. If this backfires, the repercussions could destabilise the entire ecosystem,” the official added.

Will India-Pakistan Happen?