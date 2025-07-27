IND vs ENG: Ben Stokes Gets First Breakthrough of The Day, Dismisses KL Rahul Despite Suffering Shoulder Pains - WATCH

The fifth day of the 4th Test in the India vs England Test series at Old Trafford in Manchester was always going to be a matter of urgency winning out on the day. Would India go for the kill with the bat, or would England draw first blood? In the end it was the hosts who won that battle as skipper Ben Stokes got rid of KL Rahul.

Stokes was seemingly nursing a bit of soreness in his right shoulder, and was needing to press his fingers against it after every ball he bowled.

However, that did not stop him from doing something he does best in Test cricket - bending match situations to his will.

WATCH - Rahul Left Gazumped by Stokes

Stokes had been relentless with his bowling, consistently hitting the right lines and lengths and he was rewarded when a ball swinging in stayed low and evaded Rahul's bat and rapped the pads.

So confident was Stokes that he did not even turn around to appeal, running straight on in celebration as the umpire raised his finger after Jamie Smith's appeals behind the stumps.

Rahul walked almost instantly, taking a second to confirm with his captain Shubman Gill to not bother burning a review on that dismissal as he was certain it would crash into the stumps.

Replays suggested he and Stokes were right, and any review taken would have been a waste of time and little else.

ALSO READ | Mohammed Azharuddin Slams India vs Pakistan Match in Asia Cup 2025

How The Series Stands

A win for England in the 4th IND vs ENG Test at Old Trafford would confirm the series win for them as they would take a 3-1 lead into the final Test at The Oval.

India needed a win to keep the series alive going into the final match of the series but seemed more content playing for a draw instead.

The batters did not show much in the way of aggression and were content looking for ones and twos while hitting only the occasional boundary.