Mohammed Azharuddin Slams India vs Pakistan Match Taking Place in Asia Cup 2025: 'Should Not Happen At All'

The Asia Cup 2025 will be taking place after all, despite uncertainties over the continental cricket tournament's future due to political tensions between India and Pakistan. What's more, an India vs Pakistan match will be taking place in the tournament as they are in the same group.

Given political relations between the two nations are at an all-time low after the Pahalgam terror attacks as well as the nation's retaliation in the form of Operation Sindoor, it is a big surprise that the tournament - organised by the Asian Cricket Council, which is currently headed by the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi - has been announced.

And former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin is one of many people who was caught off guard by the news that an IND vs PAK match would be taking place.

ALSO READ | Root Reacts To His Chances Of Breaking Tendulkar's Legendary Record

Azharuddin Slams IND v PAK Cricket Ties

The former Indian captain said that if bilateral cricket does not happen between the two nations then they should not be playing in multi-nation tournaments too.

"I always say that everything should happen, or if it does not happen, then it should not happen at all. If you're not playing bilateral matches, then you shouldn't play international events too, that's what I believe. But whatever the government and the board decide will happen," he told members of the media.

The India vs Pakistan match is scheduled for September 14, but they could meet again in the Super 4s and the final too assuming both countries qualify for it.

ALSO READ | KL Rahul Equals 54-Year-Old Record In Manchester

Why is Asia Cup Happening?

Given the Pahalgam attacks as well as Operation Sindoor thereafter led to war almost breaking out between the two nations, the fact that cricket matches will be played is surprising.

India and Pakistan have long since suspended bilateral ties, with the last series between the two nations taking place in 2012. The logic now is that this is a multi-nation tournament.