IND vs ENG: Ben Stokes Hints at Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson Coming Into Playing XI at Lord's After Edgbaston Loss

Could Ben Stokes recall both Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson for the Lord's Test vs India? | Image: AP

England's huge loss to India in the second Test of the five-match series at Edgbaston has prompted plenty of question marks over their bowling line-up, and it seems as if changes to the playing XI could happen as soon as the next Test at Lord's with both Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson likely to return in the third Test.

While there has been no confirmation of the change to the bowling unit, it was something England captain Ben Stokes hinted at with his post-match comments and he even gave the reasoning for it, saying the quick turnover between the second and third Test will factor into their decision making.

The series is now level at 1-1 and therefore, what the composition of the XI is for both sides at Lord's holds even more significance.

Stokes Mulls Over Team Change

England's bowlers did have to work extra hard against a batting line-up that was comfortable playing in what were excellent batting conditions, with the bowlers having to work hard to find assistance.

"It's no secret that we have spent some time in the field and bowled some overs in the first two games so we'll have to see how everyone pulls up over the next two days. With it being a quick turnaround there probably will be a decision we have to make," Stokes said after the game.

Should England opt to bring in both Atkinson and Archer, it seems likely that Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue will be the ones who sit out.

Chris Woakes is untouchable as of now given he is leading the attack with the new ball, and his batting can come in handy too. Shoaib Bashir is the only spinner in the squad and is therefore undroppable.

Undeniable Risk Factor

However, there is also an element of risk involved in bringing in both bowlers for what is now a must-win Test match.

Archer has not played a Test in 4 years, as his comebacks from injury issues have routinely been hampered.