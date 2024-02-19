Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 11:40 IST

IND vs ENG: Elite pacer Jasprit Bumrah could be UNAVAILABLE for 4th Test in Ranchi - Reports

BCCI may reportedly announce that pacer Jasprit Bumrah may be rested from the upcoming fourth IND vs ENG Test match in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Pavitra Shome
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah reacts during the 2nd Test match between India and England at Visakhapatnam | Image: BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

England returned to India after a mid-series break, hoping to turn the Test series in their favour. Despite encountering a couple of difficulties in the third Test match, Team India responded valiantly. The Men in Blue defeated the English team in one of their most impressive red-ball victories at Rajkot's Niranjan Shah Stadium. The Men in Blue gained many plaudits following their victory, which set numerous records. However, ahead of the third Test match, Team India may miss out on a prominent player when travel to Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Also Read: 'Longest 48 hours of our lives': R Ashwin's wife shares FULL story of FAMILY ORDEAL

Advertisement

Team India management may rest ace bowler ahead of IND vs ENG Ranchi Test match

It looks like Team India will be looking to bench the players who have competed through the last three Test matches in Hyderabad, Vizag and Rajkot. As per reports from Cricbuzz, the Indian team management could decide for pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah to be rested for the upcoming Test match. While the Men in Blue are set to leave Rajkot on Tuesday, Bumrah may not travel with the team.  

Advertisement

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah was instrumental in the preceding two Test matches for Team India. While the visitors won the opening match-up, Team India convincingly won the Visakhapatnam and Rajkot Test matches and took a 2-1 lead in the series. 

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking the final wicket against England in the 4th day of the 2nd IND vs ENG Test match at Visakhapatnam | Image: BCCI  

The Indian Cricket Team trounced England comprehensively in the Rajkot Test by 434 runs, their largest margin of victory in Tests. Jasprit Bumrah took 17 wickets in three Test matches, with an average of 13. 

Advertisement

Also Read: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah raises 'SEVERE' JUDGEMNENT call on cricketers amid domestic vs IPL debate

While there is no official announcement made, the possibilities are relatively high as Bumrah worked through all three matches. For Bumrah, a replacement could be announced as well, and Mukesh Kumar is the one who has the chance to substitute him for the Ranchi Test. The fast bowler was released from the squad ahead of the Rajkot Test match and went to compete in a Ranji Trophy match for Bengal.  

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 11:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

15 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

18 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

18 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

18 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

18 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

18 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

18 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 days ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

2 days ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

2 days ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Vijay's GOAT To Wrap Up Shoot Sooner Than Expected? Details Revealed

    Entertainment6 minutes ago

  2. Goldman Sachs raises S&P 500 target to 5,200

    Business News6 minutes ago

  3. LIVE | PM Modi Pays Tribute To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

    India News7 minutes ago

  4. VW India introduces 'My Volkswagen' smartphone app

    Business News8 minutes ago

  5. RVNL shares surge 12% as order book hits Rs 65,000 cr

    Business News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo