In a heartfelt Instagram post on Sunday, Prithi Narayanan, wife of Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, shared the emotional journey her family experienced surrounding Ashwin's remarkable achievement of 500 Test wickets during the third Test match against England, followed by a family medical emergency.

Ashwin's wife shares family ordeal

Prithi Narayanan's post reflected on the anticipation and excitement leading up to the monumental milestone, with the family eagerly awaiting Ashwin's 500th wicket. Despite previous near-misses during matches in Hyderabad and Vizag, the moment finally arrived during the third Test. However, the celebration was tempered by a poignant twist of fate as a family emergency called Ashwin away from the field immediately after achieving the milestone.

With Ashwin's mother falling seriously ill, the cricketer made the difficult decision to fly back to Chennai to be by her side. This abrupt departure from the game left fans and teammates stunned, recognizing the significance of Ashwin's commitment to his family. India played Day 3 of the match with only 10 players at their disposal.

However, the resilience and determination of both Ashwin and his family shone through as he returned to the team on Day 4 of the match. Despite the emotional turmoil and uncertainty, Ashwin's unwavering dedication to both his family and the sport saw him take to the field once again, contributing to India's eventual victory with his 501st Test wicket.

Prithi Narayanan's heartfelt reflection captured the ups and downs of the intense emotions felt over the turbulent 48 hours in her family. Amidst the joy of Ashwin's achievement and the anxiety of his mother's illness, the post served as a reminder of the strength and unity within Ashwin's family and the Indian team.

Rohit Sharma and the entire team backed Ashwin's decision to fly back home mid-match. Rohit revealed this at the post-match presentence, praising Ashwin's commitment to his family. The BCCI arranged a chartered flight on Sunday to bring back Ashwin. India won the third Test match by 434 runs, their biggest margin of victory in terms of runs.