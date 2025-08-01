IND vs ENG: India Captain Shubman Gill Achieves New Milestone In World Test Championship During Oval Test, Leapfrogs Virat Kohli In Unique List

India vs England: Team India skipper Shubman Gill has etched his name in the record books after achieving an elusive milestone in the World Test Championship (WTC) during the fifth Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, against England.

Team India have locked horns against England in the fifth Test match of the series at the Kennington Oval in London, from Thursday, July 31st.

Shubman Gill Overtakes Virat Kohli To Achieve New Landmark

On Day 01 of the Oval Test, Shubman Gill played a 21-run knock from 35 balls at a strike rate of 60.00. The 25-year-old hammered 4 fours during his time on the crease. His knock came to an end in the 28th over after a runout.

With his 21-run in London, Shubman Gill has surpassed Virat Kohli in an elusive list. Currently, Shubman Gill is the third-highest run-scorer in the Most Runs in World Test Championship among the Indians.

In the WTC, Shubman Gill has scored 2636 runs from 68 innings. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli stand in the fourth place with 2617 runs from 79 innings.

Only Rishabh Pant (2731 runs) and Rohit Sharma (2716 runs) stand ahead of Shubman Gill in the chart.

In the ongoing five-match Test series against England, India skipper Shubman Gill is the highest run-scorer with 743 runs from nine innings at a strike rate of 65.12 and an average of 82.56.

Shubman Gill's Numbers In Test Cricket

Shubman Gill made his Test debut against Australia in 2020 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. In the long format, Gill played 37 matches and 68 innings, scoring 2636 runs at an average of 41.84 and a strike rate of 61.30. He has hammered seven fifties and nine centuries in the red-ball cricket for Team India.

After Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from long-format, the Board of Control for Cricket in India named Shubman Gill as the new Test skipper of the Indian Cricket Team.