IND vs ENG: Akash Deep Pumps Fist After Ben Duckett's Dismissal, Pacer Risks Fine With Controversial Send-Off To English Batter

IND vs ENG 5th Test, Day 2: Akash Deep, the Indian pacer, let the emotions get the best of him after dismissing Ben Duckett. The England opener was on the attack, putting pressure on the Indian side in the series-decider test. But the Indian pacer was a step ahead as he took out the in-form batter and break the opening partnership.

After dismissing Ben Duckett, Akash Deep brought out a passionate celebration and had a conversation with the English batter as he walked back. Duckett did not respond back to the Indian fast bowler's controlled aggression. It was an interesting moment from the match which will ignite significant chatter

Akash Deep Celebrates In Ben Duckett's Face, Then Comforts Him As He Walked Back

England opener Ben Duckett tried to pull off a reverse scoop off Akash Deep's delivery in the fifth ball of the 12th over. The Indian pacer had tossed a full-ish delivery and Duckett nipped the ball in attempt to hit it from the knee-roll level, with Dhruv Jurel completing the catch.

Akash Deep celebrated in front of Ben Duckett by clinching his fist. He then turned heads after putting his arm around the English batter and had a small exchange as he walked off.

KL Rahul pulled him back towards the team. Deep couldn't hide his smile after breaking the in-form opening partnership.

England managed to pick up a strong footing against Team India in their first innings, with the opening partnership picking up 92 runs. Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley set themselves up with the bazball intent against India and have delivered a formidable display with the bat in the first session.

Akash Deep Risks A Fine For His Controversial Send-Off To Ben Duckett

Team India pacer Akash Deep would be a happy man after breaking England's opening stand. The English duo looked settled in the game as they constantly raked up boundaries and sixes with the aim to quickly pounce on the lead.