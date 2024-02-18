English
Updated February 18th, 2024 at 17:02 IST

HISTORIC WIN: India register its highest run-margin victory, beat England by 434 runs

Following an exceptional team play, Team India defeated England by 434 runs in the 3rd Test in Rajkot. With the win, India have taken a 2-1 lead over England.

Republic Sports Desk
Team India Team India
Team India Team India | Image: BCCI
Following an exceptional team play, Team India defeated England by 434 runs in the 3rd Test in Rajkot. With the win, India have taken a 2-1 lead over England in the 5-match affair. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who registered a double ton on Day 4, turned out to be the hero for India. Moreover, captain Rohit Sharma also led from the front and put on a century in the 1st innings. Ravindra Jadeja pulled off another all-round masterclass to leave England shellshocked with both bat and ball.

(This is a breaking copy. Updates to be followed)

Published February 18th, 2024 at 16:48 IST

