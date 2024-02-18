Updated February 18th, 2024 at 17:02 IST
HISTORIC WIN: India register its highest run-margin victory, beat England by 434 runs
Following an exceptional team play, Team India defeated England by 434 runs in the 3rd Test in Rajkot. With the win, India have taken a 2-1 lead over England.
- Sports
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Following an exceptional team play, Team India defeated England by 434 runs in the 3rd Test in Rajkot. With the win, India have taken a 2-1 lead over England in the 5-match affair. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who registered a double ton on Day 4, turned out to be the hero for India. Moreover, captain Rohit Sharma also led from the front and put on a century in the 1st innings. Ravindra Jadeja pulled off another all-round masterclass to leave England shellshocked with both bat and ball.
(This is a breaking copy. Updates to be followed)
Advertisement
Published February 18th, 2024 at 16:48 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.