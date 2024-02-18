Advertisement

Yashasvi Jaiswal went on a run-hitting spree in Rajkot's Niranjan Shah Stadium. In the second innings for Team India, the young Indian opener re-entered the play to increase the team's score after first retiring hurt. Jaiswal was cautious but lit up when he hit the ball out of the boundaries and delivered a solid response to England's bowlers. With Sarfaraz Khan on the pitch, Jaiswal was efficient in making a partnership that benefited the host squad.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's historic knock makes waves, cricket stars applaud the prodigy

At the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Yashasvi Jaiswal secured a 172-run partnership off 159 balls with debutant Sarfaraz Khan and led the team to a score of 430/4d. Yashasvi Jaiswal secured a ton before getting retired hurt on Day 3 at 104 runs due to back spasms, but he sprung back in action on Day 4 and stayed unbeaten at 214 when India declared.

The joy and appreciation say it all! ☺️ 👏



Where were you when Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his second Double Ton in Tests 🤔



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/FM0hVG5pje#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @ybj_19 | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/kun7eMiFdw — BCCI (@BCCI) February 18, 2024

Yashasvi's knock was applauded by Veterans and current stars of cricket, including Michael Vaughan, Robin Uthappa, and more.

India has a new @virendersehwag .. @ybj_19 is a player who will destroy many attacks in all formats exactly like Viru used to do .. #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 18, 2024

During the IPL, I saw the spark in #YashasviJaiswal, predicting his bright future with Team India. And here he is, announcing his arrival in grand style with two double hundreds in the series An incredible player. Keep shining #IndvEng pic.twitter.com/qSRaHdBfos — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) February 18, 2024

If you weren't tuned in to @ybj_19's innings today, you missed a spectacle! 💥Piling up runs with every blink of an eye. What incredibly smooth power hitting! 💪🏾 Double 💯🔥🔥You BEAUTY!!!#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/KAhPcSXUdL — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) February 18, 2024

हम इस लड़के को जानते हैं शुक्ला जी,बहुत तगड़ा मारता है😁 #YashasviJaiswal — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) February 18, 2024

Yashavi Jaiswal just keeps getting better and it was a historic moment for the Indian cricket prodigy. Jaiswal's 214 and Sarfaraz Khan's quick-fire unbeaten 68 powered India to 430 for 4 declared in their second innings.