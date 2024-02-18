Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 18th, 2024 at 14:31 IST

'India has a new Sehwag': Yashasvi Jaiswal's Heroics in Rajkot garners acclaim from star cricketers

Yashasvi Jaiswal's vital innings in the third Test match has garnered praise from the fans as well as the members of the cricket fraternity.

Pavitra Shome
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal | Image: BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Yashasvi Jaiswal went on a run-hitting spree in Rajkot's Niranjan Shah Stadium. In the second innings for Team India, the young Indian opener re-entered the play to increase the team's score after first retiring hurt. Jaiswal was cautious but lit up when he hit the ball out of the boundaries and delivered a solid response to England's bowlers. With Sarfaraz Khan on the pitch, Jaiswal was efficient in making a partnership that benefited the host squad.  

Also Read: India vs England 3rd Test Day 4 Live Score & Updates

Yashasvi Jaiswal's historic knock makes waves, cricket stars applaud the prodigy 

At the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Yashasvi Jaiswal secured a 172-run partnership off 159 balls with debutant Sarfaraz Khan and led the team to a score of 430/4d. Yashasvi Jaiswal secured a ton before getting retired hurt on Day 3 at 104 runs due to back spasms, but he sprung back in action on Day 4 and stayed unbeaten at 214 when India declared.

Yashasvi's knock was applauded by Veterans and current stars of cricket, including Michael Vaughan, Robin Uthappa, and more. 

Also Read: Yashasvi Jaiswal runs WILD over ENG bowlers in Rajkot, secures double ton in consecutive matches

Yashavi Jaiswal just keeps getting better and it was a historic moment for the Indian cricket prodigy. Jaiswal's 214 and Sarfaraz Khan's quick-fire unbeaten 68 powered India to 430 for 4 declared in their second innings.

Published February 18th, 2024 at 14:31 IST

