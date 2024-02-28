Advertisement

India was not traditionally seen as a pace-bowling nation as they were dominated by world-class spinners in the last 30 years. However, a lot of the narrative changed in the mid-2010s with the emergence of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Ishant Sharma. The pace quartet of Bumrah-Shami-Umesh-Ishant wreaked havoc on the opposition under the captaincy of Virat Kohli and India emerged as one of the most feared fast-bowling units in the world.

However, due to age and a decline in performance, the likes of Umesh and Ishant were booted out of the side. Another big prospect emerged in the form of Mohammed Siraj, who has grabbed his opportunity with both hands. But still, India seems to be searching for the next tearaway pacer who can replace Ishant, Bumrah or Umesh. Even England pace bowling legend James Anderson was a big fan of Ishant and called him world-class.

Among the current lot of Indian pacers, Anderson is most impressed by Jasprit Bumrah's ability, calling him a "great exponent" of reverse swing.

IND vs ENG: Anderson highlights class of forgotten Indian pacer

Asked about Bumrah's match-winning performance in the second Test against England, Anderson said, "With someone of his quality you expect that standard from him. You know that reverse swing can play a big part in India and he's a great exponent of it. He's got good pace and is very accurate, very consistent.

"That yorker we saw to Ollie Pope, he's got that up his sleeve as well. It's not a fluke that he's got to number one in the world. He's a world-class bowler and from our point of view we weren't surprised that he put up a performance like that." The seasoned Englishman added, "There are not many better bowlers than Bumrah, Shami and Siraj. They're world-class bowlers. You put Ishant Sharma in there as well, and that's a really strong bowling attack."

Image: BCCI

James Anderson says Age is just a number for him

Anderson's longevity in the game can be ascertained by the fact that his current England teammates such as Shoaib Bashir and Rehan Ahmed were not even born when he made his Test debut way back in 2002.

Having played 186 Tests and 194 ODIs over the last 22 years, Anderson's desire to be competitive remains intact.

On comparing his longevity to other sporting legends, Anderson said, "Yeah, I guess you do look at things like that, but to be honest, I just go with the feel of me and my body. I don't feel like I'm 41 years and 200 days old. You know, I still feel young.

"I can keep up with the young guys in training. I can still bowl the speeds that I want to, I can still deliver the skills that I want to. So, for me that's the most important thing. Age is just a number and it's pretty irrelevant from my thought process." When the discussion turned to reverse swing, Anderson said the art remains relevant even in an age dominated by T20 cricket.

"I don't think it's dying. Because of the growth of white-ball cricket in recent times, the focus has moved to change of pace and different deliveries like yorkers, and things like that.

"But for me, in Test cricket, we've seen throughout this series already that swing can play a big part.

"The way Bumrah's bowled, I think, has been amazing to watch. That reverse swing spell in the second Test was one of the best you'll see. For me, I think there's still people out there wanting to learn the skills and it's not easy to do." With star batter Virat Kohli skipping the ongoing Test series due to personal reasons, Anderson said he missed bowling to the Indian maestro with he had had some fascinating duels.

"You always want to play against the best players. And it's been a shame that he's not been a part of the series. We have had some great battles over the years."