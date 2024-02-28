Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 15:21 IST

Yashasvi Jaiswal leaves behind Rohit Sharma & Shubman in ICC rankings, just 8 months after debut

Yashasvi Jaiswal started the India vs England Test series in 69th position but is now on the verge of breaking into the top-10 of the ICC Test batting rankings.

Republic Sports Desk
Rohit Sharma with Yashasvi Jaiswal
Rohit Sharma with Yashasvi Jaiswal | Image:PTI
  • 3 min read
Yashasvi Jaiswal's meteoric rise in world cricket continued on Wednesday as India's latest batting sensation advanced towards a top-10 spot in the ICC rankings for Test batters. Jaiswal climbed three spots to 12th spot in the latest ICC rankings, to leave behind skipper Rohit Sharma. Jaiswal's compatriot Dhruv Jurel also leapfrogged 31 places to 69th on Wednesday.

Jaiswal started the India vs England Test series in 69th position and continues his ascent to the top after scores of 73 and 37 in the fourth match of India's ICC World Test Championship series against England in Ranchi. On the other hand, Player of the Match Jurel jumped a whopping 31 places after scores of 90 and 39 in the IND vs ENG 4th Test.

Joe Root returns to the top-3

Former England captain Joe Root was back in the top three after he struck an unbeaten 122 in the first innings in Ranchi. The former top-ranked batter, moved up two places to third position. He also moved up three spots to fourth among all-rounders.

Senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's five-wicket haul in the second innings has helped him narrow the gap with top-ranked Jasprit Bumrah to 21 rating points at 846 after the fast bowler was rested for the Ranchi Test.

Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav moved up 10 places to the 32nd spot and England’s Shoaib Bashir, who climbed 38 places to 80th, have also attained career bests.

Opener Zak Crawley entered the top 20 for the first time after scores of 42 and 60, while a bunch of spinners have also prospered in the latest weekly update.

The T20I Rankings see Australia batter Travis Head move into the top 20 for the first time after scores of 24, 45 and 33 in the series against New Zealand.

Tim David’s quickfire 31 off just 10 balls in the first match see him move up six places to 22nd and past the 600-point barrier for the first time in his career.

The top six bowlers are unchanged, with Josh Hazlewood the only new one in the top 10 after finishing with figures of 4-1-12-1 in Auckland.

In the ODI rankings, the biggest mover has been Namibia’s Bernard Scholtz, whose hauls of four for 31 against Nepal and two for 15 against the Netherlands in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 Tri-Series in Kirtipur have lifted him to 11th position and 642 ratings points, the highest position and points tally ever achieved by a Namibia player in ODI cricket. 

(with PTI inputs)

Published February 28th, 2024 at 15:21 IST

