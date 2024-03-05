Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 13:41 IST

What is Rinku Singh doing in Dharamsala? Massive development noticed before IND vs ENG 5th Test

Rinku Singh's picture with Ex-KKR and current ENG coach Brendon McCullum in Dharamshala, HP is making waves. But what is the southpaw batter doing there?

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Rinku Singh
Rinku Singh in action against Australia | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In the limited-overs format, new superstars have been gradually rising to fame. The IPL has allowed the young cricketers a platform to showcase their prowess in the game. Among them is the superstar Southpaw Rinku Singh, who wreaked havoc in the IPL 2023 season for the Kolkata Knight Riders. The miracle he did against the Gujarat Titans will be long remembered, and his domination earned him the T20 call-up. But there is a colossal development over the southpaw, who was in Dharamshala, HP.

Also Read: WPL: Ellyse Perry completely SHATTERS window of Tata Punch with smashing shot, everyone is stunned

Advertisement

Rinku Singh spotted in Dharamshala ahead of IND vs ENG 5th Test, but why is he there?

Team India and England will clash in the ultimate Test match of the five-match series. While India has won with a 3-1 lead, England will look for a consolation win. Ahead of the Test match, Indian batter Rinku Singh was with the Team in Dharamshala and had a mini-reunion with former KKR coach Brendon McCullum. The Southpaw batter shared an image with the current England skipper, and the fans loved to see the two monstrous hitters in a frame. 

Advertisement

But the curious case remains: Why is Rinku Singh in Dharamshala despite not being named in the Final Test squad for the IND vs ENG match? As it turns out, there is a chance that Rinku could make it into the T20 World Cup squad.

Advertisement

As reported by Insidesport, a photoshoot for the ICC T20 World Cup took place at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala, and Rinku Singh, among other probable squad members, were a part of it. It looks like the management is pondering the Southpaw batter for the team, as he is seemingly in contention for the T20 CWC in the US and the Caribbean.   

Also Read: 'We should have bowled but the captain...': TN coach slams TN skipper's BOLD act after Mumbai defeat

Advertisement

Rinku Singh has been spitting fire since making his Team India debut in the Ireland series. The batter has emerged as a credible finisher and a solid pick as a middle-order batter. Seeing Rinku hitting those enormous shots is nothing less than exemplary, which may indicate that he could be in for a World Cup call soon. But will it happen? It will depend on his performance in the IPL.

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 13:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

an hour ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

an hour ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

15 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

21 hours ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

21 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

a day ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

a day ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

a day ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

a day ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistan player sparks meme fest with 'Ambani wedding invitation' post

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. Gurugram: 5 People Vomit Blood After Consuming Mouth Freshener

    India News13 minutes ago

  3. Lifestyle Changes To Ensure Trouble-Free Periods

    Lifestyle Health15 minutes ago

  4. MMTS Ghatkesar-Lingampalli Train Service Starts Today | Routes

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. Elon Musk criticises Google Gemini

    Tech 16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo