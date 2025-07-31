IND vs ENG: Rain To Play Spoilsport In The Oval Finale? Here's The Weather Forecast For The Next Five Days Of The Fifth Test Match

IND vs ENG: The inaugural edition of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series has been one of the closely fought India vs England series on English soil so far. After four Test matches, the series is still undecided. England are surely 2-1 up, but India still has a chance to level the series. Their heroics in the Manchester Test denied England a series win, and now, it all comes down to the fifth Test, which will be a litmus test for Shubman Gill's Team India.

India will feel that they lost a golden opportunity in Headingley and Lord's to take an unassailable lead and seal the series, but nobody had expected them to fight as valiantly as they did in this series. This series has had everything so far, from quality cricket to players going after each other. It is safe to say that, in many years, an Indian team has closely contested in an away India vs England series.

Here's The Weather Forecast For All The Five Days Of The Oval Test

This ongoing India vs England series has been a bit different as far as the weather is concerned. Three Test matches have produced results, and one of them ended in a draw. So far, rain hasn't affected or dictated the outcome of any Test match of this series, and things don't look like changing in the Oval Test either.

Weather forecast of the Oval Test for the next five days | Image: AccuWeather.com

The first, second, and fourth day of the Oval Test might see some downpour as per AccuWeather, but the condition doesn't look that grim. The Oval Test will be the final frontier for India in this series, and they'll want to force a result and win the Test match at all costs to level the series.

England And India Plagued By Injury Issues