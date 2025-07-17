IND vs ENG: Ravindra Jadeja's Former CSK Teammate Moeen Ali Says All-rounder is 'Not Special' - Here's Why

After India's heartbreaking loss to England in the Lord's Test, the one player who everyone felt deserved a lot more from the game was India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

The veteran crafted valuable stands with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj but was frustratingly left stranded not out after Siraj was unluckily dismissed by Shoaib Bashir.

However, former England all-rounder Moeen Ali, who has played alongside Jadeja in the IPL for the Chennai Super Kings, has questioned Jadeja's role in the team due to his bowling not quite having the same impact as his batting has made so far in the series.

Moeen's Jadeja Jibe

Moeen said that his batting has been amazing throughout the series but added that Jadeja's bowling is ‘not outstanding’.

"He just knows what he’s doing. I think he’s done it for many years. I think he’s been amazing with the bat this series. I think with the ball, he hasn’t quite got the wickets, but he does what he does. He can bowl, but he’s not outstanding. I think now he’s at the peak of his batting. Bowling-wise, I think he just doesn’t have the wickets," Ali told India Today.

Given the kind of tenure that Jadeja has in the team mainly due to his ability to do a job with both the bat and the ball, it is fair to ask on what basis his bowling is being questioned.

Highlighting India's Big Dilemma

Ali also had another interesting suggestion for the Indian team management - play Kuldeep Yadav. However, he wasn't sure who could potentially make way for the left-arm wrist spinner if he had to be included.

"I would like to see Kuldeep in the team, but I don’t know who for. Washington has bowled well, Jadeja batted well."

Indeed, India's ploy of going with 2 spinners has helped them keep the over rate in control - something England have struggled with.