Anil Kumble Outlines Master Plan For Team India To Harness Jasprit Bumrah’s Power In Remaining Tests Against England

Anil Kumble, the former India cricketer and captain, wants Team India to incorporate Jasprit Bumrah in the final two test matches against England. The former Indian captain believes the talismanic Indian pacer would be an essential piece for Team India, as he can put pressure on the opposition batters. Kumble added that the Indian side should give Bumrah a break during a home series, but he needs to play in the final match.

Anil Kumble Lays Out Plan To Implement Jasprit Bumrah In Remaining Tests

Jasprit Bumrah played an impactful role for the Indian Cricket Team against England. Even though India lost their previous outing against England, the talismanic pacer picked up seven wickets — five in the 1st innings and two in the 2nd innings — to put pressure on the opposition.

Amid speculation on whether Jasprit Bumrah would be in action for the upcoming test match in Manchester, Anil Kumble believes India needs the talismanic pacer in not just one but the two remaining matches.

"Jasprit Bumrah should be playing both test matches. I know it's back-to-back, but I would rather play Jasprit Bumrah in the last two matches and then give him a break if need be in a home series. Jasprit Bumrah is needed to win in England. We saw that in the first innings, we saw how it was.

"I know Washington Sundar got all those wickets, but Bumrah kept up the pressure from one end. You could see the batters' reaction when they got out to Jasprit Bumrah, and that's what he brings to the table," Anil Kumble said on Star Sports' Follow The Blues.

The former India captain emphasised that Bumrah is not just good with the ball, but his fighting spirit as a tailender batter is commendable. Bumrah showed grit against England in the Lord's Test, and it would be impactful for the Indian side in the competition.

Team India Begin Practice In Beckenham For Fourth Test

The Indian Cricket Team has officially begun their training for the upcoming test match against England. The Indian side was seen arriving in Beckenham for their first training session after their loss to the hosts at Lord's in London.

The Indian coaching staff and players like Captain Shubman Gill, vice captain Rishabh Pant, Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, and many more players were seen arriving at the ground to commence training.