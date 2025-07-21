IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant Hands Major Boost to Team India Ahead of Old Trafford Test, Spotted Keeping Wickets in Practice

Rishabh Pant was spotted keeping wickets ahead of the 4th India vs England Test at Old Trafford. | Image: ANI/AP

One of the biggest headaches for the Indian cricket team ahead of the fourth India vs England Test set to take place in Old Trafford, Manchester, is whether or not star wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will be available for the must-win match or not.

Pant suffered a hand injury in the third Test at Lord's and while he did come out to bat, he was unable to keep wickets - with Dhruv Jurel standing in for him as a substitute wicketkeeper.

And India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate had confirmed that Pant's inclusion in the playing XI for the next Test would depend on his ability to keep wickets.

Pant Dons The Gloves in Practice

And in what can only be considered good news for Indian fans, Pant was indeed spotted with the gloves during a practice session held at Old Trafford ahead of the match.

Pant collected balls while wearing the gloves and did not look in any significant discomfort, which could be interpreted as a sign that he will be able to keep wickets in a match too.

It is a huge relief as it means the team will not have to make too many changes to the side, with injuries forcing their hand in other areas of the playing XI.

Injury Woes Haunt Team India

As of now, India are going to be without Nitish Kumar Reddy for the remainder of the series and Arshdeep Singh for the fourth Test.

There are also doubts over the fitness of pacer Akash Deep, who has been rumoured to be carrying a groin niggle but was spotted bowling in practice.

The BCCI have brought in Anshul Kambhoj as an injury cover and are going to have to make at least one change as Nitish played in the Lord's Test.