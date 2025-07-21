Gautam Gambhir Praises Manchester United Head Coach Ruben Amorim - '...The Culture Which We Want To Build'

With the fourth India vs England Test match set to take place at Old Trafford in Manchester, the Indian cricket team managed to interact with the current football stars of Premier League giants Manchester United - an encounter between two sporting giants that has now gone viral.

The players from both sides could be seen interacting with one another and it went one further too, as some of the players were spotted engaging in a friendly game of cricket with one another.

But perhaps one of the most looked-forward to interactions was between the two head coaches of the sides - Gautam Gambhir and Ruben Amorim.

Both are young coaches looking to mould the side in their own identity, meaning they are in fairly similar positions despite coaching in different sports.

Gambhir's Praise for Amorim

And it was the Indian head coach - who, it is worth noting is an avid Manchester United fan - who was full of praise for his Portuguese counterpart.

“I've been here in 2014 as well. This is a completely different experience because you end up chatting with Ruben Amorim. This was a nice interaction that showed what his ideology is towards team sport and what my ideology is towards team sport,” he said in a video posted by the BCCI.

“The basic foundation of the team, sport is very similar where I feel I think it's that player that adapts to what the team needs rather that the team adapts to a certain individual. This is the culture which we want to build,” he added.

What Next For India and Man United?

The order of business for India is simple - they need to win the fourth Test at Old Trafford if they are to keep the series alive heading into the final Test at The Oval.

The penultimate Test of the series gets underway on July 23 (Wednesday).