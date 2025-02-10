IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma Shatters Record In Cuttack, Overtakes Sachin Tendulkar In Elite List

Rohit Sharma rediscovered his form with a splendid century against England in the 2nd ODI on Sunday. This was Rohit's 32nd ton in the limited-over format making him one of the modern greats in international cricket.

Rohit's poor form finally saw an end as the 37-year-old looked completely in his elements in Cuttack. He smashed the England bowlers all over the ground as his 90-ball 119 included 12 fours and seven maximums. In the proceedings, Rohit has shattered multiple records in ODI cricket.

Rohit Sharma Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar In ELite List

He became India's second-highest-scoring opener in international cricket, surpassing the great Sachin Tendulkar. The Indian captain accumulated 15,404 runs in 343 matches at an average of 45.43. Sachin scored 15,335 runs at an average of 48.07 in 346 games. Virender Sehwag happens to be the highest run-scoring Indian opener in international cricket with 15,758 runs in 321 games. Rohit is not far from Sehwag's tally and could surpass him in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

Rohit Sharma Breaks Multiple Records Against England

Rohit also leapfrogged Chris Gayle in the list of cricketers with the most sixes in ODI cricket. The former West Indian opener struck 331 maximums and Rohit now has registered 338 sixes, 13 short of Shahid Afridi who claims the top spot.

Rohit also breached the top ten list of highest run-getters in ODI cricket. He got past Rahul Dravid who recorded a whopping 10889 runs in the white ball format. Rohit now has 10,987 runs and is the 4th Indian batter in the top ten alongside Virat Kohli, Sachin and Sourav Ganguly.

