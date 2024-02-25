Advertisement

In the third Test match between India and England, the Englishmen have seemingly returned to their pace as they put up a solid effort while batting. Team India could not capitalize early in terms of bowling, and it looks like the lack of Jasprit Bumrah was felt. But while batting, upstart cricketer Dhruv Jurel has been crucial behind the stumps and showcased intent while batting on the pitch. England players are in awe of Jurel, especially Joe Root, who shared his admiration for the Indian stumper.

Joe Root applauds Dhruv Jurel after keeper-batter saved the day for India in 4th Test

Apart from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel was the sole batter who kept Team India's hope up in the fourth Test match at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. Jurel was a fine man behind the wickets and also stood crucial while batting as well. The keeper-batter put up a gritty 30 and formed a partnership with Kuldeep Yadav ahead of Stumps. Dhruv's play has left England player Joe Root in awe, and he shared his praise for the Young player.

“Dhruv Jurel is a very talented player. He kept really well and showing a different side to his game here. He is very very talented and as a English cricketer I hope he doesn’t score many runs,” Joe Root said to the press after Day 2 play

India's Dhruv Jurel hits a shot during the IND vs ENG Test Match at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi | Image: BCCI

Day 2 ended with Team India at 219 for 7, thanks in part to Jurel's 30 not out. With Dhruv Jurel at the wicket, the hosts would have a bit of optimism even if they are still behind by 134 runs. But at the moment, the visitors are in a dominant position and will begin the Day 3 play at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

India vs England: Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

England: Z Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, JM Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jimmy Anderson