IND vs ENG T20I Series: Jos Buttler Races Past Glenn Maxwell And Nicholas Pooran In Unique List, Registers Huge Record

IND vs ENG T20I series: Jos Buttler's England are under the pump as of now. The English team lost two consecutive matches against India in the ongoing England vs India T20I series. With three more matches left, it is a do-or-die situation for the visitors as another loss in the series will seal India's victory. The next T20I of the series will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on January 28, 2025.

England do have plenty of batting woes to address, but their skipper Jos Buttler has continued to look solid. Even in the second T20I of the series, skipper Buttler notched up 45 runs off 35 balls. Though his innings might have looked like a snoozefest at times, but it did help England score 165 runs in their quota of 20 overs.

Buttler Registers Huge Record Against India

Buttler is a proven matchwinner and there are no two ways about it. The England skipper does play the IPL regularly and is well-versed with Indian conditions. Buttler is the leading run-scorer of the series with 113 runs to his names from both the matches. The wicketkeeper-batsman has made these runs at an average of 56.50 and with a strike rate of 152.70.

Jos Buttler on a two-paced wicket scored a total of 45 runs and shattered Nicholas Pooran's record for most T20I runs against India.

Most runs in T20Is against India:

Jos Buttler: 611 runs in 24 matches

592 runs in 20 matches Glenn Maxwell: 574 runs in 22 matches

574 runs in 22 matches David Miller: 524 runs in 25 matches

524 runs in 25 matches Aaron Finch: 500 runs in 18 matches

