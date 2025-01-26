Delhi Capitals Tease Their Fans With Special Republic Day Post, Spark Speculations Around Their Captain For IPL 2025

The eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League is expected to produce high quality cricketing moments. All the ten franchises procured the services of their preferred players in the IPL 2025 Mega Auctions. The franchises have gone through many monumental changes and Delhi Capitals' story is no different. Delhi Capitals have been around since the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League, but have failed to lift the trophy. They came close to getting their hands on the IPL silverware in 2020, but they were eventually defeated by Mumbai Indians in the summit clash.

Delhi Capitals in a very shocking move parted their ways with Rishabh Pant. The franchise did not retain the Indian southpaw which allowed the Lucknow Super Giants to procure his services. Many believed that Delhi might break the bank to rope in Shreyas Iyer, an IPL winning captain, but even he moved to Punjab and has been appointed as their skipper for the upcoming season.

Delhi Capitals Tease Fans With Republic Day Post

The Delhi Capitals made a couple of good buys at the auction table. They roped in the likes of Mitchell Starc, Harry Brook, Jake Fraser-McGurk and KL Rahul in their side. The Capitals had already retained India's T20I vice-captain Axar Patel. Indian spin bowling all-rounder Axar Patel is no less than an asset for the Delhi Capitals. Patel is equally effective with both the bat and ball in his hands.

With KL Rahul and Axar Patel both in the same squad, Delhi will have to make a choice before they announce their skipper. The Delhi-based franchise shared a Republic Day post on their social media handles which has KL Rahul and Axar Patel in it. The fans of the franchise are believing that KL Rahul might finally be appointed as the Delhi Capitals skipper.

Here's How Netizens Reacted

Delhi Capitals fans predict their next captain | Instagram/@delhicapitals

Delhi Capitals Eye Their First IPL Title