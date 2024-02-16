Advertisement

Team India had a slow start in Day 2 as they lost Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav early in the day. But more problems arose for the team as Team India was penalized in the middle of the match. As a result, England were offered five extra runs, and they will start their innings with 5-0 without even a ball being bowled.

R Ashwin costs India big time as England handed five extra runs

R Ashwin gently worked the ball off Rehan Ahmed and immediately set off for a single without perhaps realising where he was running, but was eventually sent back by debutant Dhruv Jurel.

Ashwin ran on the middle of the pitch for a second offence from the Indian team as highlighted by the umpire, with Jadeja being warned on the first day of the Test here at the Niranjan Shah Stadium.

The penalty happened as R Ashwin ran straight down the crease. Even though he tried to keep his case to umpire Joel Wilson, who puts his arm on the shoulders and indicated five to signal it. The umpire found Ashwin guilty of running in the middle of the pitch, and England was given five penalty runs.

Team India's R Ashwin and Dhruv Jurel interact in the middle during a match against England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium pitch in Rajkot | Image: BCCI

According to MCC's law 41.14.1, which comes under Unfair Play section, "It is unfair to cause deliberate or avoidable damage to the pitch. If the striker enters the protected area in playing or playing at the ball, he/she must move from it immediately thereafter.

“A batter will be deemed to be causing avoidable damage if either umpire considers that his/her presence on the pitch is without reasonable cause.”

The law further states that a team will receive "a first and final warning", which will apply throughout the innings. Moreover, If the offence is repeated by any team member during the course of the innings, the batting side will be awarded a five-run penalty.

(With PTI Inputs)