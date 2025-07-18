IND vs ENG: 'Where is Shubman Gill Heading?' - Sanjay Manjrekar Drops Virat Kohli Comparison, Questions Indian Skipper's Sledging

Indian captain Shubman Gill made a dream start to the India vs England Test series, as he scored three centuries in the first two Test matches at Headingley and Edgbaston. However, he did not have the best of outings at Lord's as India lost a close game and are now 2-1 down in the series.

Gill also had a fiery moment when he lost his cool at England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett, telling the former some fairly colourful things. And one former India cricketer believes this may have impacted his focus thereafter.

Gill was compared to Virat Kohli for showing that aggression, but Sanjay Manjrekar feels that it did not suit Gill to be that aggressive.

Manjrekar Questions Gill

According to the former cricketer turned commentator, Kohli often got better at his craft when fired up - but as Gill became more angry, his batting was clearly affected.

"The thing with Virat Kohli was that he would get even more fired up and become a better batter (if things got nasty). What disappointed me with Shubman Gill and that is why I was wondering, where is Shubman Gill heading? Because that seemed like it didn't have the right effect on Shubman Gill the batter," Manjrekar told ESPNCricinfo.

"He came out looking very tentative and, you know, these days we are privy to the stump mic and we could hear the things being said and there were some personal attacks made. This could be a new experience for Shubman Gill because these days, as you can see, you know, with Indian players, there's mostly friendly reception from a lot of foreign teams."

It does make for an interesting theory, as Gill clearly did not seem as good at Lord's as he was in the first two Tests.

Will Gill Find Form Again?

Given that India were at their best when Gill was at his best with the bat, Indian fans will hope that the skipper rediscovers his form soon.